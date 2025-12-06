FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead of early Monday cold front

Here is your forecast for Saturday, December 4th, 2025.

Moisture continues to increase ahead of Monday's cold front, which led to a pretty foggy morning on Saturday

That fog should clear out by 10am. Lots of sunshine is forecast for Saturday with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Sunday will be similar with both days climbing into the mid-80s.

Wet weather arrives after sunset on Sunday and wraps up Monday morning as the front moves through. Up to 1" of rain will be possible. This is great news considering we're all in moderate drought across SWFL.

Cooler air will filter in behind that front with highs on Monday dropping into the mid-70s.

Tuesday morning will start in the low 50s around town. The cool down will continue through Thursday with highs staying in the mid 70s, not returning to the average of 79° until Friday.

Another cool down looks to arrive next Saturday

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

