FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead, but huge changes arrive next week

Here is your forecast for Friday, November 7th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are waking up cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. That is a few degrees warmer than yesterday. The clouds are going to be with us early in the day, but I am hoping to see the sunshine out with partly cloudy skies by lunchtime and lasting through the afternoon. We will see our highs climb up to 84° which is just one above our average of 83°. The wind will be a little different this afternoon as it comes out of the southwest 5-10mph. We do have a 10-20% chance of an isolated shower today.

The sunshine returns over the weekend as we warm up a bit. We will start both Saturday and Sunday with fog in the morning before turning partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

The next cold front arrives Monday afternoon and it is going to be a strong one bringing the chilliest air so far this season. Monday afternoon we will see our highs only make it into the low 70s as the breeze picks up out of the north-northwest 10-15mph with gusts in the mid 20. Overnight Monday our temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s, which is way below our average of 63° for this time of the year. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to around 70°. We will see temperatures fall back in the upper 40s on Wednesday morning before we warm up nicely Wednesday afternoon. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

