FORECAST: Warm weather continues, but cooler weather set to arrive for Thanksgiving

Here is your forecast for Monday, November 24th, 2025.

After a beautiful afternoon, temperatures will drop into the mid 60s overnight with mostly clear skies. Still there will be areas of patchy fog late tonight into Tuesday morning.

This a pattern we expect to continue next couple of mornings as the winds are calm overnight.

Tuesday afternoon, we will once again see mostly sunny and warm with highs climbing into the mid 80s. We are forecasting 85°, which is way above our average of 80° for this time of the year, but not to record levels.

We stay warm Wednesday as well with no shift in the weather pattern until late Thanksgiving into Black Friday. A cold front is forecast to move through and that will drop our afternoon highs into the mid 70s Friday with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thanksgiving looks to be a little cloudy with highs around 82°.

Unfortunately, we don't see a significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as Fort Myers is 17.56" behind for the year. Punta Gorda is 12.81" behind and Naples is 7.20" behind. All of Southwest Florida is registering on the U.S. Drought Monitor with some areas now at "Moderate Drought" which is level 2 out of 5.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

