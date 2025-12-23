FORECAST: Warm weather continues, but big cool down next week

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, December 23rd, 2025.

Happy Festivus! Fortunately, you wouldn't be airing any grievances at the forest through the weekend.

Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies with temperatures right back in the upper 50s north with low to mid 60s across the rest of the area.

Looking ahead at the next few days, there are no major changes in the forecast as we head towards Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Afternoon highs will stay in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

As far as major changes to the forecast, we are going to have to be patient as the warm weather looks to continue through the weekend. However, a cold front looks like it will arrive late Monday into Tuesday of next week, finally bringing some much cooler weather to Southwest Florida. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday might only make it into the mid 60s as well as overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

