FORECAST: Warm, sunny weekend heading into Christmas Week

Here is your forecast for Saturday, December 20th, 2025.

A cold front has cleared SWFL,and allowed for a cooler start in the 50s, versus 70° yesterday morning.

After a cool start, ample sunshine and dry air will quickly warm into the lower 80s for the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are forecast after lunch, but otherwise, it will be a beautiful day for outdoor plans.

Sunday, the official start of winter, will feel more like April with lows in the lower 60s and highs in the mid-80s.

Our next front swings through on Monday, bringing with it strong gusty winds to 25 mph. But, major temperature impacts aren't expected.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will both feature mostly sunny skies and highs around 82°.

Rain is not in the 7-day forecast.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

