FORECAST: Warm & stormy again Friday

FORECAST :

Changes are heading to Southwest Florida as we head into the weekend. But for now we're dealing with a deep SE-S flow bringing lots of tropical moisture into our area. Scattered showers & storms will develop along the sea breeze fronts & outflow boundaries during the afternoon/evening. Lows tonight should drop into the mid 70s. Friday should still reach 90 with scattered storms in the afternoon & evening.

Saturday looks quite wet again as a cold front sinks southward from central Florida but just how far south will it get before it washes out, that is the question. In any case, a bit cooler & drier air arrives on Sunday.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is watching one area for possible development. It is a weak area of low pressure located about 150 miles off the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia that is producing disorganized

showers and thunderstorms. Strong upper-level winds should limit significant tropical development during the next few days while the low moves northward and then northeastward off the southeastern coast of the United States.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

