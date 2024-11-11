FORECAST: Warm start to the week

Here is your forecast from Monday November 11th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm on this Veteran's Day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s which is well above our normal average of 62° for this time of the year. There is a little fog out there this morning especially inland along State Road 29 where visibility is expected to be as low as 1/2 mile.

This afternoon we will be warm and and sunny once again with highs in the upper 80s which is above our average of 82°. Tomorrow we will be even warmer as we are forecasting a high of 89°. The wind will be light today out of the east near 10mph.

Looking ahead at the rest of the week, we stay dry and warm until late in the weekend and heading into the weekend as temperatures will slowly start to drop back near our averages. Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

