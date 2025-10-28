FORECAST: Warm for now, but big changes arrive with the next cold front

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, October 28th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures in the low 70s this morning which is still a few degrees above our average of 66° this time of the year. Behind the cold front that brought us much needed rainfall yesterday, we will see plenty of sunshine as we stay warm with highs back in the upper 80s. The wind will be out of the northwest today 5-10mph.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with lows falling in the upper 60s. We stay sunny and nice on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

Another cold front arrive late Wednesday and that will bring in the coolest air of the season. Thursday will be sunny and nice with a high of 77° and Halloween we will see highs only in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday will be in the mid 50s. The weekend will be fantastic as well with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

