FORECAST: Warm end to the week, changes arrive late in the weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, February 20th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with fog around the area this morning with visibility limited to less than 1/2 a mile in many locations. Our temperatures are in the low to mid 60s, which is above our average low of 57°. The fog will mix out after sunrise which is at 6:59am this morning. Today the winds will once again be out of the southwest and that will quickly warm us up and give us a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s. We are forecasting 86° this afternoon and that forecast will hold for Saturday as well.

The next front arrives by Monday and that will knock our temperatures back down with highs staying in the mid 60s both Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday morning will be our coldest start with wake up temperatures in the upper 30s.

Unfortunately, there is just a small chance of rain expected with this next frontal passage and that will be around 30% on Sunday afternoon.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

