FORECAST: Warm days ahead in Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, January 1st, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a little warmer this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low to mid 50s. This afternoon we will see the wind shift out of the east gusting up to 20mph. That change in direction will help warm us up pushing highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Overnight, clouds start to increase and we get even warmer with expected to drop to around 60 in Fort Myers which is above our average of 54° for this time of the year. Tomorrow will be cloudy but no chance of rain with temperatures climbing into the low 80s.

We stay warm as we wrap up the work with highs climbing into the low 80s, but sunshine will return Friday and continue through the weekend. We stay warm through Sunday as we wait for a cold front to arrive on Monday. That front will pack a punch bringing chilly weather back to Southwest Florida next week.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

