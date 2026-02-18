FORECAST: Warm days ahead, big changes early next week

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, February 18th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s, which is above our average low of 57° with just a little patchy fog possible in parts of Southwest Florida. Today the winds will shift again and start to turn more out of the south and eventually southwest and that will quickly warm us up and give us a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. We stay warm through Saturday with Saturday being the warmest with a forecast high of 86°.

The next front arrives by Monday and that will knock our temperatures back down with highs staying in the upper 60s both Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday morning will be our coldest start with wake up temperatures in the upper 30s.

Unfortunately, there is no rain expected with this next frontal passage.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

