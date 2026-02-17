FORECAST: Warm days ahead

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, February 17th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures closer to our average low of 57° with just a little patchy fog in parts of Charlotte and Lee counties. Today the winds will be out of the east and that will quickly warm us up and give us a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be in the low 80s and they will slowly climb a bit each day and by Saturday we could see a high up to 85°.

The next front arrives by Monday and that will knock our temperatures back down with highs struggling to hit 70° for a high and Tuesday morning will be our chilliest start with wake up temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Unfortunately, there is no rain expected with this next frontal passage. However, the weather looks gorgeous through the middle parts of next week.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

