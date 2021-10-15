FORECAST: Warm but dry weekend ahead

FORECAST:

Get ready for a gorgeous weekend! Even though temps will be toasty in the lower 90s, the air will be dry so it won't feel sticky.

Just a few clouds tonight but it should remain dry with lows in the mid 70s. Saturday's winds will turn to the NNW which means even drier air arrives. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Saturday night should be mostly clear & warm with lows in the mid 70s. A weak cold front will move through SWFL on Sunday but with so little moisture, we should remain dry & warm. Look for highs around 90.

It won't cool down much heading into next week as highs will rise into the upper 80s to around 90 Monday through Wednesday. It looks like moisture will work its way back into the area by the middle to end of the week so expect a few pm showers and storms.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

Nothing is being monitored right now but don't let your guard down. The rest of October & November can still see tropical activity.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER



