FORECAST: Warm and sunny weekend, plus a rain chance tonight

Here is your forecast for Saturday, January 3rd, 2026.

This morning, we are waking up with lows in the 60s, 50s inland.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s, as our warming trend continues, with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, we will fall into the 60s. But, a very weak front is set to arrive while we are sleeping.

That front will bring us a shot of showers and thunderstorms early in the day, but will be followed by another push of dry air and isn't expected to cool our temperatures at all.

Despite a weak cold front arriving early Sunday morning, it will more a change of air masses from a tropical one to a drier one. That means will still be rather sunny on Sunday with highs in the 80s

Those 80s will continue through next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

