FORECAST: Warm and sunny weather sticks around for a while
As we kick off the first day of December, a warming trend will kick in across Southwest Florida
Posted at 11:24 AM, Dec 01, 2021
Sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue for the foreseeable future. Low temps at night will fall to around 60 through the end of the week with highs in the low 80s. Humidity will gradually increase through the period, especially by early next week. High pressure aloft will strengthen over the area and this will lead to warmer temperatures and higher humidity into next week. We could see some mid-80s next week.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

