FORECAST: Warm and Sunny Today

After a few chilly mornings in Southwest Florida we are waking up to slightly warmer temperatures this morning and this warm up continues this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy with an east wind 10-15mph with higher gusts. Overnight clouds start to increase with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will bring a 70-80% chance of rain and some of that rain will continue overnight into Friday. Rain chances Friday will be around 40% and Saturday clouds still hang around with a few isolated showers.

Sunday and Monday we will be back to sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s as we wait for the next cold front that will cool us off Tuesday and Wednesday as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday.

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

