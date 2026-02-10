FORECAST: Warm and sunny days ahead!

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, February 10th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up just a touch warmer this morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s in Charlotte and DeSoto counties, upper 40s in Glades and Hendry counties and low to mid 50s in Lee and Collier. A little patchy fog is not out of the question this morning, with most of it being toward the coastline of Charlotte and Sarasota counties.

Get ready for another gorgeous day with lots of sunshine and highs climbing into the upper 70s. We are forecasting 79° and that is just a few degrees above our average of 77° for this time of the year. The wind will be light early today before picking up just a bit out of the west this afternoon gusting in the low teens.

We stay warm the rest of the week with a few more clouds expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Valentines will be even warmer with highs in the low 80s. A cold will will arrive late on Sunday and that will bring a chance of showers after sunset with most of the rain arriving overnight into the early morning hours on Monday. We will see a brief cool down on Monday with highs in the low 70s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

