FORECAST: Warm and sunny Christmas Eve

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, December 24th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a little bit cooler this morning on this Christmas Eve with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s around the area. So far, no fog to deal with around the area, but that is likely to change tomorrow morning. This afternoon lots of sunshine as we stay warm with highs in the low 80s stay above our average of 76°. It will be a bit breezy with the winds gusting 15-20mph out of the northeast.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with temperatures right back in the upper 50s north with low to mid 60s across the rest of the area. We could see some patchy fog developing both tonight and again on Friday.

Christmas Day will be a repeat of what we are seeing today. Lots of sunshine, dry and highs back in the low 80s.

As far as major changes to the forecast, we are going to have to be patient as the warm weather looks to continue through the weekend. However, a cold front looks like it will arrive late Monday into Tuesday of next week, finally bringing some much cooler weather to Southwest Florida. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday might only make it into the mid to upper 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

