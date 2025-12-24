FORECAST: Warm and sunny Christmas; chilly air returns for new year

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, December 24th, 2025.

Merry Christmas Eve! Tonight, as Santa arrives, temperatures will cool into the low 50s to the north and upper 50s across the rest of the area. We could see some patchy fog developing tonight. So lookout for Rudolph's red nose.

Christmas Day will see lots of sunshine, dry and highs back in the low 80s.

As far as major changes to the forecast, we are going to have to be patient as the warm weather looks to continue through the weekend. However, a cold front looks like it will arrive late Monday into Tuesday of next week, finally bringing some much cooler weather to Southwest Florida. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday might only make it into the mid to upper 60s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

