FORECAST: Warm and not as breezy today

Here is your forecast for Wednesday October 23rd, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to dry conditions and temperatures in the low 70s this morning. This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. We are forecasting 88° which is three above our average of 85° for this time of the year. It will not be as breezy today with winds gusting out of the north-northeast 15-20mph instead of the 20-25mph we saw yesterday.

Overnight, mostly clear and nice. Our temperatures will once again fall back around 70° to start your Thursday.

Rain chances stay very low in the days ahead as dry air stays in place over Southwest Florida.

Another weak front is forecast to move through over the weekend. As of now, it's forecast to pass through dry, simply bringing a shot of lower humidity to SWFL on Sunday!

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

