FORECAST: Warm and humid weather continues through Friday

FORECAST:

It will continue warm and humid with highs in the 80s through the first part of the weekend, as a large ridge of high pressure continues to hold its position across the southeast US, keeping the cooler air locked up to the north. Areas of fog will be possible overnight with partly cloudy skies during the day and highs well into the 80s. No rain is in the forecast through the weekend. Lows at night will fall back to the mid and upper 60s through the end of the week.

The next cold front will arrive later this weekend into early next week and it will bring a slight drop to the temperatures and humidity, but a more significant cool down is not looking likely at this point, with the ridge of high pressure remaining stubborn and disallowing the cold front from moving all the way through South Florida, at least temporarily. Expect highs in the low 80s through the middle of next week with a slight drop in overnight temps to the low 60s through Wednesday morning.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

