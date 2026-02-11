FORECAST: Warm and dry end of the week

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, February 11th, 2026.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the 40s and 50s as well as patchy fog.

This afternoon, look for partly cloudy skies with southwesterly winds around 10 mph. This will keep our coastal communities a little cooler, closer to 70°, while the rest of SWFL climbs into the mid and upper 70s. Overall, it'll be a beautiful day for outdoor plans.

Thursday and Friday mornings will start off with fog, but aside from that, we'll finish the week quite nicely. This is as temperatures return to near 80°.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Valentine's Day will be even warmer with highs in the low 80s. A cold will will arrive late on Sunday and that will bring a chance of showers after sunset with most of the rain arriving overnight into the early morning hours on Monday. We will see a slight cool down on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. But, a significant temperature drop is not expected.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

