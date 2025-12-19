FORECAST: Warm and cloudy start to your Friday

Here is your forecast for Friday, December 19th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very warm this morning with temperatures in the low 70s. Keep in mind our average high is 77° for this time of the year! It is a cloudy start to the day thanks to a weak cold front moving across the state. What little rain the front produced is on the east coast of the state and pulling away from Southwest Florida. As we head through the afternoon our skies will start to clear and turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny as the wind shifts out of the northwest. Highs today will reach the low 80s as we stay warm even behind the front.

We will feel the impacts of the front tomorrow morning waking up with a few clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 50s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

No major changes as we look ahead at Christmas week. Our highs stay in the low 80s through Christmas Day with plenty of sunshine.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

