FORECAST: Warm and breezy again today

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, December 23rd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm once again with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. No fog or rain to deal with this morning as our skies are mostly clear. This afternoon lots of sunshine as we stay warm with highs in the low 80s. It will be a bit breezy with the winds gusting 15-20mph out of the east-northeast.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with temperatures right back in the upper 50s north with low to mid 60s across the rest of the area. We could see some patchy fog developing both tonight and again on Christmas morning.

Looking ahead at the next few days, there are no major changes in the forecast as we head towards Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Afternoon highs will stay in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

As far as major changes to the forecast, we are going to have to be patient as the warm weather looks to continue through the weekend. However, a cold front looks like it will arrive late Monday into Tuesday of next week, finally bringing some much cooler weather to Southwest Florida. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday might only make it into the mid 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

