FORECAST: Waking up warmer this morning, cold front arrives late weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, December 5th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up in the mid to upper 60s this morning, which is 5-6° warmer than yesterday and above our average of 59° for this time of the year. This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies with our highs climbing back in the low to mid 80s with a breeze out of the south which will gusts in the mid teens.

We stay warm Saturday out ahead of the next cold front that will arrive late Sunday into Monday. We start tomorrow with fog around early, then we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s. The wind will be out of the southwest on Saturday increasing the humidity across the area.

The next front will arrive late on Sunday and that will bring a decent chance of some much-needed rain to Southwest Florida after sunset and into Monday morning. So as you plan the weekend, Saturday will be the better day, but it looks like most of the daylight hours on Sunday will be dry. The front will drop our temperatures down early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70 to mid 70s and Tuesday morning we will wake up in the low 50s around town. The cool down will continue through mid-week at least with highs staying in the mid 70s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

