FORECAST: Very warm & humid weather continues through Friday

FORECAST:

Above-average temperatures, sunshine, and higher humidity will be the main players in the weather for the next several days. Temps and night will drop into the 60s with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Some upper 80s will be possible by late week ahead of a cold front that is expected to arrive on Sunday. There will be a small chance for showers with the frontal passage on Sunday, otherwise, a dry forecast is expected through next week. Slightly cooler and less humid air will move in by Monday of next week in the wake of the front.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

