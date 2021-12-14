Watch
FORECAST: Very warm days with spot showers & AM patchy fog

Posted at 2:33 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 14:33:59-05

FORECAST:

Not much change is expected the next few days as high pressure remains in control of SWFL. Low level moisture will give a chance for patchy fog in the early morning but sunshine will rule the rest of the day with highs in the mid 80s through the weekend. Rain chances will be low but spot showers are possible in the afternoon, especially over interior areas. The reason is the easterly flow so most of the rain is expected to fall over eastern Florida.

Our next front should arrive on Tuesday of next week knocking us down into the upper 70s in the afternoon which is back around our normal for this time of year.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

