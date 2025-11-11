FORECAST: Very cold start to Veterans Day

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very cold this morning with temperatures in the upper 30 to mid 40s this morning. However, it is windy outside with winds gusting over 20mph and once you factor that in the wind chill values are in the upper 20s north and low to mid 30s for the rest of the area.

The National Weather Service continues a Cold Weather Advisory for almost all of Southwest Florida, expect coastal Collier County until 9AM.

Today the wind will be out of the north-northeast gusting over 20mph at times. This is going to keep us very cool this afternoon with highs around 61° with some locations staying in the upper 50s. Keep in mind our average low this time of the year is 62°. This will mark the coolest Veterans Day afternoon on record for some locations today.

So you will need the jacket all day long and again overnight as temperatures fall back in the upper 30s and mid 40s.

We start to warm up Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and by Friday we are back near 80° with lots of sunshine.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

