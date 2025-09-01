FORECAST: Unsettled weather pattern expected this week

Here is your forecast for Monday, September 1st, 2025

We are waking up with a few showers across Collier county and those showers will continue to pull south. Our temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s and later this afternoon we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 91°. Scattered showers and storms will be possible again this afternoon with a 50% of rain.

As a front is draped across the Peninsula to start the week, an unsettled weather pattern will stay with us into the middle of next week. The position of the front will be critical as to how much rainfall we receive. If you have outdoor plans, be prepared to pivot those indoors.

Higher rain chances will return on Tuesday and remain high on Wednesday and Thursday as another pulse of energy moves along the front.

The front looks to finally move out on Friday and Saturday, bring back our more typical weather pattern.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

