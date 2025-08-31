FORECAST: Unsettled weather pattern expected into next week

Here is your forecast for Sunday, August 31st, 2025.

We woke up to mostly sunny skies and mid to upper 70s. A front is moving closer to SWFL, this will be elevating our rain chances in next week.

Today is starting off with isolated showers and storms becoming more numerous in the afternoon. Rain chances is expected to remain scattered heading into Labor Day with rain chances at 60-70%.

The position of the front will be critical as to how much rainfall we receive. If you have outdoor plans, be prepared to pivot those indoors.

With the front lingering over Florida, next week overall is expected to feature more cloud cover and rainfall.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

