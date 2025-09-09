FORECAST: Unsettled weather continues

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, September 9th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to wet weather this morning, especially in Collier county, with our temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We will continue to see a very unsettled weather pattern the next few days as a frontal boundary will be draped across the state in combination with a weak area of low pressure in the eastern Gulf that is pumping in plenty of tropical moisture. This will keep a 70-80% chance of rain in the forecast everyday through Friday. It won't rain all day, but on and off showers and a few thunderstorms are expected everyday.

This afternoon with clouds and rain around our highs will only climb in the upper 80s, which is below our average of 90° for this time of the year.

Later this week, drier air will push south into the state and it should arrive here on Saturday setting the stage for a drier weekend and much lower humidity especially on Sunday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

