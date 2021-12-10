FORECAST: Unseasonably warm weather continues this weekend

FORECAST:

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue into the weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Fog will again be an issue overnight Friday into Saturday morning, so plan accordingly. Not much change is expected into early next week. A weak cold front will move through the area by Monday, however, temperatures won't be much cooler behind it. Highs in the 80s will continue through all of next week with lows in the 60s. Overnight fog will again become an issue by mid to late week as moisture levels creep back up.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

