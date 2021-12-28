FORECAST: Unseasonably warm weather continues

FORECAST:

High presssure aloft will continue to keep the area unseasonably warm through the end of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s with lows in the 60s. Some fog will be possible overnight. New Year's Eve will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s and temps in the mid 60s by the time 2022 rolls in. Our next chance for rain will arrive Monday of next week with a cold front that will bring temperatures back below average by next Tuesday.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY