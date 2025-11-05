FORECAST: Turning cloudy today and tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, November 5th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a little bit warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 60s across much of the area. There are some spots in Charlotte and DeSoto counties where we are starting in the upper 50s. Today we will start off sunny, but clouds will move in throughout the day and at times we will be mostly cloudy. Despite the cloud cover there is no chance of rain today. Our highs will reach 84° which is just a touch above our average of 83°. The wind will be out of the east gusting in the low to mid teens.

Overnight, mostly cloudy skies but dry with lows falling in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday we will see more cloud cover and at times it could be mostly cloudy. We will stay warm with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Right now, rain chances look to stay low this week with Friday having the highest chance of rain and that is only 20%.

The next big change in our weather looks to arrive Monday into Tuesday with the next big cold front. This front will bring the coolest air so far this season. Monday our highs will be in the mid 70s, but overnight we will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. So, we will start Veterans Day chilly and only climb up to the low 70s in the afternoon. Some locations north will struggle to hit 70° Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

