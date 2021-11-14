FORECAST: Turning chilly tonight

FORECAST:

Some of the coldest air of the season will arrive tonight across SWFL. Temps will dip well into the 50s for most areas, with some of the typically colder spots seeing readings drop into the mid and upper 40s north of the Caloosahatchee and inland. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 70s. Temps will again dip into the 50s Monday night, but it will be a few degrees warmer than Sunday night.

Warmer weather is expected through mid-week with highs near 80 Tuesday and low to mid 80s Wednesday. By Thursday clouds will increase with a chance for showers and storms. Lingering chances for showers will continue Friday into the weekend with temps remaining warm in the low 80s for highs and lows in the 60s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

