FORECAST: Tropical Storm Imelda is sitting off the east coast of the state, no significant impacts expected

Here is your forecast for Monday, September 29th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up dry and quiet with temperatures in the mid 70s. Tropical Storm Imelda is sitting off the east coast of the state over the Bahamas and will continue north today before sharply turning to the east-northeast early tomorrow. No significant impacts are expected for southwest Florida. As a matter for fact drier air will be pulled in across the area bringing rain chances down to 10% tomorrow.

Today, we will see a north wind 10-15mph with gusts as high as 20mph. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. There is just a 20% chance of an isolated shower or two on some of the outermost rain bands of Imelda. That chance is mostly towards Glades, Hendry and DeSoto counties.

Tomorrow, the rain chance comes down even more as dry air stays in place. Highs will once again by in the low 90s. Wednesday moisture starts to build back in and rain chances go up to 40% in the afternoon hours. As we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend the rain chance goes up even more to 50-60% as we return to our pattern of afternoon storms.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

