FORECAST: Tracking two cold fronts this week

Here is your forecast for Saturday, January 10th, 2026.

This morning we woke up with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and patchy fog.

This afternoon highs will warm into the low to mid-80s, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will feature more clouds ahead of our next cold front, expected to move through in the afternoon. With that front, we'll have just a 10% rain chance.

Following the front, highs fall into the 70s Monday and Tuesday.

A stronger storm system approaches on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing with it the chance for much-needed rain. Finally! A stronger front moves through SWFL on Thursday, dropping low temperatures into the 40s Friday morning.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

