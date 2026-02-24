FORECAST: This is the coldest morning of the week

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, February 24th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Winter is back and sticking around this morning! Make sure to grab jacket and layer up this morning, as we are seeing sub-freezing wind chills in some spots.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for ALL of Southwest Florida with Freeze Warnings in place for all of DeSoto, Glades, Hendry and inland Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties. These alerts are in effect between 3am to 9am.

Our temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s from Lee County north with low 40s in Collier county. This afternoon we will see all sunshine but we will stay cool with highs only making it into the mid 60s as the wind stays out of the north gusting in the low teens.

We will see one more cold night with lows in falling back in the mid 30s to low 40s before we start to warm up tomorrow afternoon. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. The warm up continues and by Thursday we will be back in the low 80s and mid 80s by Friday.

The next front and chance of rain arrives Saturday. We will see a 60% chance of scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm in the early parts of Saturday. So as you plan your weekend, expect Saturday to be a little wet and Sunday to be the better of the two days with partly cloudy skies and a high in the low 80s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

