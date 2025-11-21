FORECAST: The weather pattern is stuck as warm days continue

Here is your forecast for Friday, November 21st, 2025.

Sorry for being stuck on repeat this week! Our weather pattern has been stuck with very little change expected today or over the weekend.

We are once again waking up with a little patchy fog around the area, mostly inland in Glades, Hendry and northern Collier counties. Visibility this morning is down less than 1/2 a mile this morning in those areas. There is also an area of fog along the Peace River from Punta Gorda north through Arcadia. The fog will not only be around for the morning commute today, but it is likely again the next couple of mornings over the weekend as the winds are calm overnight.

Our temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 60s. This afternoon we will be mostly sunny and warm with highs climbing into the mid 80s. We are forecasting 85°, which is way above our average of 80° for this time of the year, but not to record levels. The record high this afternoon is 89° set back in 1973.

We stay warm in the days ahead as there is no shift in the weather pattern anytime soon. This means the sunny warm days continue through the weekend into early next week. Changes finally arrive on Black Friday as a cold front moves through and that will drop our afternoon highs into the mid 70s Friday and Saturday. Thanksgiving looks to be a little cloudy with highs around 83°.

Unfortunately, we don't see a significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as Fort Myers is 17.42" behind for the year. Punta Gorda is 12.63" behind and Naples is 7.09" behind. All of Southwest Florida is registering on the U.S. Drought Monitor with some areas now at "Moderate Drought" which is level 2 out of 5.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.