FORECAST: The gorgeous weather continues

Here is your forecast for Thursday, March 13th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a little chilly across the area with mid to upper 40s in Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades and Hendry counties with low to mid 50s across the rest of the area. This afternoon all sunshine with highs reaching 81° which is exactly our average of 81° for this time of the year. The wind will turn out of the south today gusting 15-20mph helping bring in warmer temperatures than we have seen the past few days.

Overnight, we will see clear skies and our temperatures will drop into the mid to mid 50s to near 60°. We get even warmer tomorrow afternoon as we stay sunny with highs climbing into the low 80s to mid 80s.

By the weekend we will see highs in the upper 80s as the wind picks up as well. This is all ahead of the next cold front which will arrive on Monday bringing us another shot of showers and storms in Southwest Florida.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

