FORECAST: Temps expected to be in record territory Friday

FORECAST:

The heat is going to stick with us into the weekend but you'll love what happens next week!

There's less moisture available so very showers are expected this evening if at all. Temps will hold in the 80s this evening with partly cloudy skies tonight & lows in the mid 70s with an easterly breeze. Friday will be flirting with the record high again, highs are expected to reach 92 which would tie the record set in 2018. We'll see a few clouds in the afternoon but mainly dry.

The weekend should be dry as a cold front tries ton push through SWFL on Sunday but most of the moisture won't make it this far south. However, drier air follows the front. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to start next week & that is going to feel good!

It won't cool down much heading into next week as highs will rise into the upper 80s to around 90 Monday through Wednesday. It looks like moisture will work its way back into the area Wednesday so expect a few pm showers and storms especially as we head toward the middle of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring a tropical disturbance east of the Bahamas for further development but the chances are LOW due to strong upper level wind.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

