FORECAST: Temperatures trending up this weekend, but remain comfortable

Here is your forecast for Saturday, November 1st, 2025

After a chilly start in the 40s and 50s, Saturday will be gorgeous, but it will be a bit warmer with highs climbing into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. As we look ahead to Sunday a little moisture builds back in as we warm up even more. Highs Sunday will be around 83° and we do have a 30-40% chance of an isolated shower or two later in the day as another cold front moves through.

Don't forget Sunday morning, we 'Fall Back' the clock as Daylight Saving Time Ends.

After a brief cool down back into the upper 70s and low 80s on Monday and Tuesday, we will be back into the mid 80s by Wednesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

