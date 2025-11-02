FORECAST: Temperatures trending up Sunday, but remain comfortable

Here is your forecast for Sunday, November 2nd, 2025

Hopefully you enjoyed your extra hour of sleep. We started today a bit warmer in the upper 50s and 60s and are warming quickly. Highs Sunday will be around 83°. We do have a 20% chance of an isolated shower or two later late tonight as another cold front moves through.

After a brief cool down back into the upper 70s and low 80s on Monday and Tuesday, we will be back into the mid 80s by Wednesday.

A better chance of rain looks to arrive on Friday as another front stalls and dissipates over South Florida.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

