FORECAST: Temperatures returning to seasonable norms

Here is your weather update for Sunday November 24th, 2024

After chilly start, we will start to see temperatures warming closer to seasonable norms. Today look for highs in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, won't be quite as chilly either as mid 50s are forecast compared last night in the mid to upper 40s.

Even more seasonable temperatures will return on Monday with low 80s and sunny skies for much for the week including on Thanksgiving. Another cold front looks to arrive on Friday, cooling temperatures off again heading into next weekend.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

