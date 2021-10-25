Watch
FORECAST: Sunshine returns mid-week

Posted at 11:40 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 11:40:32-04

FORECAST:

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers will continue across the area through tonight. Temps overnight will remain very warm in the mid 70s with high humidity. Tuesday will see a few isolated showers otherwise skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. More sunshine returns Wednesday ahead of the next storm system that will arrive Thursday with a chance for showers and storms.

Later this week, cooler weather will return to the area and it will start feeling more like Fall in SWFL with highs in the low 80s on Friday, but by this weekend, many locations will see upper 70s for highs and it will feel fantastic with a breeze and a big drop in humidity. We could see some areas dipping into the 50s for lows by Sunday morning.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

NHC is monitoring the possibility for tropical development of a system off the East Coast. Chances now are MEDIUM, and the system is expected to remain offshore regardless of development.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

