FORECAST: Sunshine returns along with drier weather

Here is your forecast for Friday, June 6th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a warm, but dry start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We will much more sunshine today and that will drive our temperatures up into the low 90s. We are forecasting 93° which is just a touch above our average of 91° for this time of the year. The wind will shift out of the southwest today and that will push the isolated showers and storms that develop inland between I-75 and Lake Okeechobee. Today the rain chance is around 30-40% inland.

A very similar forecast is in place over the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be a touch above average with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon before isolated storms develop inland.

Rain chances start to increase next week. Monday we will see a 40% chance of showers and storms and that chance increases to 60% Tuesday and Wednesday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

