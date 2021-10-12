FORECAST: Sunshine continues with a few PM showers through Thursday

FORECAST:

The forecast for the rest of the week will be similar to what we saw on Monday & Tuesday. Expect sunny skies each day with a few clouds and a PM chance for showers. The best chances for rain will be across southern portions of our area (Collier & Hendry Co.) but showers can't be ruled out anywhere in our area for the next couple of afternoons. Highs will reach around 90 with lows in the 70s under mostly clear skies.

Drier air will filter in for the weekend, and this will lead to lower humidity and an abrupt albeit temporary end to the rain chances from Friday afternoon through Sunday. Only isolated rain chances are expected by Sunday afternoon, if at all. Expect highs to continue topping out around 90 with lows in the low to mid-70s. Next week, moisture will surge back into the area, and rain chances will increase, especially from Tuesday onward. There will be little to no change in temperatures, although with increasing humidity, overnight temps will be a bit warmer.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic near Hispaniola and east of the Lesser Antilles. Both have LOW chances for development and will not be an issue for our weather in the future. No other tropical development is expected in the near future.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

