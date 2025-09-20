FORECAST: Sunshine and beautiful weather this weekend

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Great news for outdoor plans, rain chances will stay low this weekend!
Here is your forecast for Saturday, September 20th, 2025.

Get ready for a beautiful weekend! Drier air is settling in across the region. This will bring us lower rain chances through Sunday.

We'll wake up to clear skies and low to mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Fair weather cumulus clouds will puff up in the afternoon. Aside from a passing shower, a dry radar is forecast. The rain chance of Saturday is 20% and Sunday 30%.

High temperatures are expected in the lower 90s. Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like the upper 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 10-15 mph.

Next week, moisture starts to return, increasing our rain chance to 50-70% Monday and Tuesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

