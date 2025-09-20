FORECAST: Sunshine and beautiful weather this weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, September 20th, 2025.

Get ready for a beautiful weekend! Drier air is settling in across the region. This will bring us lower rain chances through Sunday.

We'll wake up to clear skies and low to mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Fair weather cumulus clouds will puff up in the afternoon. Aside from a passing shower, a dry radar is forecast. The rain chance of Saturday is 20% and Sunday 30%.

High temperatures are expected in the lower 90s. Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like the upper 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 10-15 mph.

Next week, moisture starts to return, increasing our rain chance to 50-70% Monday and Tuesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

