FORECAST: Sunshine and beautiful weather continues

Here is your forecast for Sunday, September 14th, 2025.

Sunday will be mainly dry with mostly sunny skies and much lower humidity. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to near 90° in the afternoon.

We will stay relatively similar on Monday as dry air stays in place. On Tuesday, we will see a few more showers, mainly inland. Rain chances will fully return on Wednesday and continue into next weekend.

Those higher rain chances will be due tropical moisture surging back north along a front.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

