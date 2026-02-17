Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Sunshine and 80s expected the rest of the week

We picked up a little rain this morning, but not enough to help with our drought conditions
Posted

Here is the forecast for Monday, February 16th, 2025.

Good evening, Southwest Florida! After this mornings showers, it turned into a wonderful day with lots of sunshine.

Those clear skies will continue tonight with lows back near our average of 57°. Tomorrow the wind will shift out of the east and that will quickly warm us up and give us a few passing clouds. Temperatures starting tomorrow will be in the low 80s and they will slowly climb and by Saturday we could see a high up to 85°.

The next front arrives by Monday and that will knock our temperatures back down with highs in the low 70s and Tuesday morning will be our chilliest start with wake up temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. It's possible this the last big cool down with March and Spring around the corner.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

